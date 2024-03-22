Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Love Is Blind' fans finally have the news they've been waiting months for . . . the release date of season 1 of 'Love Is Blind UK' has been announced.

The host of the show, real-life married couple Matt and Emma Willis, have taken to X with a brand new teaser video, where they annouce when we can expect the eagerly antipated series to land on Netflix . . . Well, the release month at least.

The show, which began in the United States, has definitely won a plce in the hearts of viewers worldwide. The UK version is just the latest of many versions; there's also editions in Brazil, Japan, and most recently, Sweden. The UK edition of the hit dating series was announced last summer, and fans have been patiently awaiting its release ever since then. But, now the wait is finally over.

The show is so popular, in fact, that UK singles have been invited to apply for season 2 before season 1 has even aired. So, what did Emma and Matt Willis say in the latest teaser trailer and when will 'Love Is Blind' UK be released? Here's all the details you need.

What do Emma and Matt Willis say in the 'Love Is Blind UK' teaser trailer?

In a teaser trailer, hosts Emma and Matt Willis give new fans an insight into what to expect from the show, and offer a quick summary of its format in case viewers are completely new to the show.

"The hit reality series and social experiment that seeks to answer the very simple question: Can you fall in love sight unseen?" Emma asks. "How does it work, I hear you ask?" she continues. "Well, over 10 days, our group of lovely lads and ladies go on a series of blind dates in our special pods in the hopes of genuinely falling in love with someone based solely on who they are on the inside."

Emma Willis and her husband Matt Willis have announced the release date of season 1 of 'Love Is Blind UK' on Netflix.

Matt continues: "And if they find that special someone they want to spend the rest of their life with, they will get engaged. Only then will they meet their fiancé for the very first time. Sounds simple, right?"

Emma goes on to say that the new couples will then move in together, meet each other's friends and family, and after four weeks they'll get to make the "biggest decision of their lives". "Will they say 'I do' to the person they have chosen sight unseen? Or will they walk away from them forever?" Matt concludes. "Is love truly blind?" Emma ponders.

The trailer was shared on the offical Netflix UK and Ireland X page yesterday (Thursday March 21). It had the caption: " Can’t look? Well that’s sort of the point! Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say 'I do'?"

What is the release date for 'Love Is Blind UK'?

'Love Is Blind UK' will be released on Netflix in August. We don't have the specific air date yet, but as soon as we do we'll update this page.

Who are the 'Love Is Blind UK' participants?

