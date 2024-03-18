Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viewers have spent the last few weeks hooked to the season six of 'Love Is Blind', Netflix's hit dating show, but now that it has come to an end reality TV fans are hoping that the UK version of the show will air soon to fill the hole it has left.

The TV show, which began in the United States, sees single men and women date in pods, where they can talk freely about any topic they wish but, crucially, they have no idea what each other look like. As the name suggests, the concept of the programme - which has won legions of fans worldwide first aired in Febraury 2020 - is to test whether or not you can fall in love with someone purely based on their personality and values.

The couples become engaged without having ever met, and only meet when they are engaged. They then spend three weeks together back in the real world, where they meet each other's friends and families and move in together, before their wedding day. After this experience, the couples must decide at the altar if they are going to say 'I do' or 'I don't'.

The show makes for compelling viewing; sometimes sweet and heart-warming, but quite often tense, dramatic and heartbreaking. The show, which also has editions in Brazil, Japan, and most recently, Sweden, does have success stories - with some couples who have met having now been married for many years. There's even a couple of Love Is Blind babies on the way in 2024.

So, it's no surprise that the programme remains hugely popular, and many thousands of people apply for their chance to take part in this unique relationship experiment evey year - all in the hope of finding true love and being one half of the next successful 'Love Is Blind' couple.

Applications for season 2 of 'Love Is Blind UK' are open now, despite the fact that season 1 has not yet aired. Here's how you can apply to be part of the next UK pod squad, and all we know about season 1 of the show.

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis are going to be the hosts of 'Love is Blind UK'. (Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire)

How can I apply to be on 'Love Is Blind UK' season 2?

You can apply for season 2 of 'Love Is Blind UK' online now via a platform called Short Audition. According to the website, it takes three minutes to complete the application form.

Applicatants need to provide a series of details about themselves, including their full name, age and occupation, along with a photo of themselves. They must also enter some more in-depth questions about themselves and their hopes for appearing on the show, and upload a video of themselves.

The closing dates for applicants is Sunday July 14 2024. We're not sure exactly what time on this date applications closes, so we advise you don't leave it till the last minute if you are interested.

What do we know about 'Love Is Blind UK' season 1?

We still don't have a release date yet for 'Love Is Blind UK' season 1, but we do know it will be at some point this year. Keep checking our dedicated TV page and we'll bring you the air date there when we have it.

Matt and Emma Willis were confirmed as the hosts for the show in August 2023. Revealing the news in a Netflix teaser, Matt, who is best known for being a member of the boyband Busted, spoke to his wife, Big Brother presenter Emma in one of the Love is Blind pods.