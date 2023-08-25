The married couple ‘love the show’ and are ‘excited to be presenting the UK version’

Netflix has officially revealed who will be hosting Love is Blind UK. The popular reality dating series which follows couples as they fall in love and get engaged sight unseen will soon be coming to our screens, with UK hopefuls this time saying “I do”.

The announcement was shared in a clip released on social media, which also included a sneak peak at the Love is Blind UK set. This will be the third international version of the Netflix series to air, with spin-offs from Brazil and Japan already captivating viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love is Blind: After The Altar is set to air this September, along with the fifth season for the US version of Love is Blind, giving fans plenty of episodes to get their teeth stuck into. But, when is Love is Blind UK coming out, who are the confirmed hosts and can you still apply? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Love is Blind UK coming out?

Netflix have yet to confirm the official release date for Love is Blind UK, however we do know it will be coming to screens near you in 2024. Netflix confirmed the news, along with a sneak peak at the new presenters on social media, along with the caption: “Coming 2024”.

Josh in Love is Blind season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

If it follows a similar pattern to the US version, it could potentially air in February in time for Valentine’s Day. But fear not, our Love is Blind fix is in sight, with Netflix releasing the fourth season of Love is Blind: After the Altar on 1 September, 2023 and fifth season of Love is Blind on 22 September, 2023.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix have released a teaser on social media which has introduced us to the Love is Blind UK hosts. Unfortunately as of yet the contestants have not been confirmed. You can watch the Love is Blind UK teaser below.

Who are the Love is Blind UK hosts?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt and Emma Willis have been confirmed as the hosts for Love is Blind UK. Revealing the news in a Netflix teaser, Matt, who is best known for being a member of the boyband Busted, talks to his wife, Big Brother presenter Emma in one of the Love is Blind pods.

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis have been revealed as the hosts for Love is Blind UK (Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix/PA Wire)

Matt says: “Hello Emma,”, with his wife replying: “Hello Matt”. The pair reveal they haven’t been on a date in 20 years, before having a laugh at the “bizarre” situation of talking to each other through the pods.

The couple have been married since 2008 and share three daughters. In a press statement Emma revealed that she “loved playing matchmaker” with her friends and that working with her husband for the UK version of Love Is Blind was “the perfect opportunity”.

She explained: “I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part,” continuing: “Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma added: “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind,” joking that viewers will be getting “double Willis” on their screens soon.

Matt added: “I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma. We love the show.” He continued: “It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side-by-side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

How can you apply to Love is Blind UK?

Netflix first released a callout for contestants in February 2023. Applicants were asked to share their personal information including: their full name, date of birth, and occupation. If they passed the first stage, hopefuls were required to answer a series of questions before being asked to send an application video to the producers.