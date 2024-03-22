Is Holly Willoughby hosting America's Got Talent? ITV star linked with US shows after Netflix announcement
ITV star Holly Willoughby could be on her way to break into America, according to the bookies.
The ex-This Morning presenter has taken on David Beckham's former PR agency, which could open the door to a leap across the pond. The news came following the announcement that Willoughby will be hosting a new Netflix show alongside survival expert Bear Grylls - with the programme set to launch on the streaming service later this year.
Now, odds suggest that slots on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tonight Show and Late Show are all on the agenda.
William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: "Holly Willoughby has dominated British television headlines in recent years and that spike in attention may have inspired a move over to the United States.
"Joining Ellen DeGeneres’ sofa looks to be her most likely option at 2/1, but late-night television is the real money-spinner in the States and she may have her sights set there. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is arguably the biggest of the late-night slots. Late Night with Seth Meyers and America’s Got Talent also viable options for the presenter.
"She showed in her time on This Morning that she is one of Britain’s best presenters and that could tempt producers into selecting her as the next James Corden as new host of the Late Late Show."
After her exit from This Morning, Willoughby has continued working for ITV with her presenting duties on Dancing on Ice.
