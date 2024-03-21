Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megan Fox has confirmed her engagement to musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) real name Colson Baker is off. The couple first started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the Bruce Willis movie Midnight In The Switchgrass. They got engaged in 2022 but their relationship has appeared to be on and off since.

The Transformers actress, 37, was speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. In the interview Alex asked: “I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys' relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan replied: “I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption, so I think as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per say.

“What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.

“Beyond that I'm not willing to explain. But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, “What's up?””

During the podcast Megan Fox finally addressed the rumours of cosmetic surgery. In the past the actress hasn’t spoken out about having any procedures but fans have speculated over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress shared a photo of herself with MGK, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super bowl in February. Fans commented on her face saying she was almost unrecognisable.

Megan Fox admitted that she has had three boobs jobs spending $30,000 on the “biggest boobs that could fit in my body”. She also said she had a nose job in her early 20s - but denies claims she's had the procedure done seven or eight times. The actress also admitted to having Botox and filler but said she hasn’t had facial threads, facelift or liposuction.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.