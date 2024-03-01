Doctor Robert Thomas has spoken to NationalWorld on the alleged link between tattoo ink and organ failure. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

A doctor has told people that they should not be concerned that having a tattoo could lead to organ failure, after a study seemed to suggest a link between the two.

Professor Robert Thomas, Professor of Exercise and Nutritional Science at the University of Bedfordshire told NationalWorld that he "cannot find any strong evidence" that tattoo ink has caused organ failure. He was speaking out after a study, published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, saw scientists collect tattoo ink samples from nine US-based manufacturers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found that it is possible for impurities found in these inks to enter into the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, thereby increasing the risk of unwanted side effects such as damage to organs, as reported by the Daily Mail. But, Dr Robert, said: "At the same time, it has anti-viral and anti-bacterial features. For this purpose the manufacturers of ink use water, alcohol, propylene glycol, methanol, witch hazel and glycerin. These essences usually don't cause any reactions."

Tattoos are loved by many, including famous faces such as Machine Gun Kelly, who has just covered the top half of his body in black ink, along with Justin Bieber, Travis Barker, Miley Cyrus, Brooklyn Beckham, Megan Fox, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran. Tattoos are viewed as a form of expession and individuality, but influencer Ana Stanskovsky recently caused a stir on TikTok by posting a video showing that she had allegedly tattooed her boyfriend's name across her forehead.

Inks from the following brands were analyzed as part of the study: Intenze, Dynamic, Solid Ink, Starbrite, World Famous, Mom’s Ink, Solong, One Tattoo World, and Raw Ink. The ingredients found in the tests were then compared to those listed on the inks' labels in order to reveal the discrepancies. Of these, Dynamic was the only manufacturer who had correct labeling across all pigments.

The researchers point out that the unlisted substances found in these tattoo inks were present at concentrations of 2,000 parts per million or more, which is considered a high concentration. "Other components may be present at concentrations too low to observe but that are otherwise significant, further emphasising the need for careful manufacturing controls," says Dr Thomas.

More tattoo regulation coming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historically, tattoo inks have been underregulated in the US market. Compared to the United States, however, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) imposes stricter regulations on tattoo inks which are available on the European market.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now set to start regulating tattoo inks in the coming months after a vote in Congress in late 2022 gave the agency the power to do so. The agency has so far released draft guidance on tattoo inks, as it gets ready to regulate the products. Tattoo inks are currently regulated as 'cosmetics', alongside make-up and body lotions among others, under the Modernisation of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA).

Many of the adulterants found in the tattoo inks tested pose possible allergies or other health risks. Polyethylene glycol (PEG) was the most common unlisted additive. While it’s regularly used to treat constipation, prolonged exposure to PEG can cause harmful effects, including kidney or heart failure.

Professor Robert Thomas

The second most common was propylene glycol which is associated with skin irritation and allergic reactions. Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) is a food preservative that can disrupt the endocrine system, impacting testosterone levels and affecting sperm quality. In addition, it may cause liver enlargement, kidney dysfunction, and lung inflammation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hexamethylenetetramine is an antibiotic commonly used to treat urinary tract infections. 2-phenoxyethanol is an antimicrobial agent. Though rare, there have been cases of contact dermatitis and hives following exposure to this substance. 1-butanol is an alcohol commonly used as a solvent and fuel and reported to irritate eyes, lungs, and skin following repeated or prolonged exposure.

More health issues to be aware of

But, Dr Thomas said tattoos were more likely to cause various other health issues, including skin infections because tattoos breach the skin. Possible complications which come from tattoos include allergic reactions because tattoo dyes, especially red, green, yellow and blue dyes, can cause allergic skin reactions, such as an itchy rash at the tattoo site. This can occur even years after you get the tattoo.

People can also be susceptible to other skin problems, such as an area of inflammation called a granuloma which can form around tattoo ink. Tattooing also can lead to keloids, which are raised areas caused by an overgrowth of scar tissue.