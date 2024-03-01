Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing football as a result of a failed drugs test. (Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years for taking testosterone.

The footballer was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in his system after Juve’s 3-0 victory against Udinese on the opening day of the season in August. His lawyers claim the testosterone was accidentally ingested, but the ban could potentially bring an end to the 30-year-old's career.

At one point, the Frenchman was the most expensive football transfer in the world, moving to Manchester United for £89.3m in 2016.

Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone in both men and women, developing male reproductive tissues and the maintenance of overall health. Athletes might be tempted to use synthetic forms of testosterone to enhance performance, increase muscle mass, and improve recovery.

But when artificially introduced into the body, testosterone can lead to a range of health complications.

Cardiovascular risks

Testosterone abuse has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular issues. Elevated levels of the hormone can contribute to high blood pressure, which may heighten the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

Liver damage

The liver is responsible for metabolizing hormones, and excessive use of synthetic testosterone can strain this vital organ, potentially leading to liver damage over time.

Psychological effects

Testosterone can influence mood and behavior. Abuse of the hormone may lead to mood swings, aggression, and other psychological disturbances, affecting an athlete's overall well-being.

Hormonal imbalances

The body carefully regulates hormone levels to maintain balance. Introducing excess testosterone disrupts this equilibrium, potentially causing a range of hormonal imbalances with far-reaching health consequences.

Testicular etrophy

Ironically, the abuse of testosterone can lead to testicular atrophy, where the body's natural production of the hormone decreases as the testes shrink in size.

Endocrine system disruption

