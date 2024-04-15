4 . Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 2 in 2022. They spent Christmas 2022 and Christmas 2023 together, but don’t yet live together - though they have said they visit each other at least once a week. They revealed in October 2023 that they have taken off their wedding rings from the show, as they are not actually married, and wish to date like a regular couple. However, they did also say they'd like to marry one day on their MAFS wedding date.