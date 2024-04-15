The saying goes that love finds you, you don’t find it - but many people aren’t prepared to sit around and wait for their one true love to find them. That’s why there’s so many TV shows, both here in the UK and over in the US, which are all about helping people to find relationships.
From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, the list goes on and on. Contestants going on these shows are hoping to find romance when they take part, and these lucky couples actually did find lasting love when they took part.
All of these pairs first locked eyes in front of TV cameras, but their romances have blossomed off screen and many are now engaged, married or have started a family together.
Have a click through our gallery to see who got the ultimate reality show prize - love.
1. Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK in 2021. The show sees couples matched by experts, who then meet for the first time on their wedding day. The weddings in the show aren’t legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process and they married in December 2023. They have also welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)
2. Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis
Duncan James, aged 38, and Evelyn Ellis, age 28, both appeared on season 10 of Married at First Sight: Australia, but they weren't matched. Neither of their relationships worked out, however, and after the season finished they began dating. They confirmed their relationship in May 2023, though they had actually begun dating the month before. In April 2024 they celebrated one year together.
3. Millie Court and Liam Reardon
Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who were Love Island winners in 2021, haven't had the easiest road to love. They left the island together, but split around a year later. They confirmed their reunion, however, in July 2023.
4. Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson
Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 2 in 2022. They spent Christmas 2022 and Christmas 2023 together, but don’t yet live together - though they have said they visit each other at least once a week. They revealed in October 2023 that they have taken off their wedding rings from the show, as they are not actually married, and wish to date like a regular couple. However, they did also say they'd like to marry one day on their MAFS wedding date.
