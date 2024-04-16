ITV This Morning presenter Josie Gibson. (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

When Holly Willoughby made her shock exit from This Morning last year, many were touting beloved co-star Josie Gibson to pick up the mantle. But despite continued rumours, ITV producers instead went with the duo of Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, who have now been on our screens for a couple of months.

Now, Josie has shed some light on her stint on This Morning, addressing the fact that she didn't step into Holly Willoughby's shoes after her departure. Gibson, 39, initially joined the ITV programme in 2019 as a segment host before transitioning to a relief presenter.

She has remained in this role following the departures of both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - the latter of whom left in disgrace last year after it emerged he had been having an affair with a much younger man. This Morning continued with a merry-go-round of presenters before producers settled on the new duo of Ben and Cat.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Big Brother winner Josie explained that she wouldn't have been a contender for Holly and Phil's roles due to living outside of London with her son Reggie, aged five. She said: “If I lived in London I would have loved the job. But I don't live in London, I live [in Bath], and this is where I am, and this where my family is this, where my life is.”

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to be a presenter, Gibson acknowledged that This Morning producers had been supportive and understanding of her responsibilities as a parent. "This Morning have been so good to me," she added.