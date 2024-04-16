Hollyoaks bosses face backlash as cast slam decision to axe soap legend after 28 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hollyoaks has been thrown into chaos behind the scenes as cast members have slammed the decision to axe a soap legend.
Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham, recently announced that she had been axed from the Channel 4 soap. The actress, 46, has played Cindy for over 28 years and is the longest-serving female actor. In an emotional Instagram post she said she never thought she or her character would be axed.
According to The Sun an insider said: “A lot of the cast are furious because Steph is so upset about it. It’s no way for her to be treated after 28 years on the soap. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone. There are a lot of worried people right now.”
In February the production company Lime Pictures announced that the Channel 4 soap will be cut back from five episodes a week to just three. More than 135 jobs will be lost including some of the cast, crew and writers. Since then several actors have left or been axed from the show including Owen Warner, Ross Adams, Jamelia and Jamie Lomas.
It seems like no-one is safe despite Hollyoaks stars including Charlie Clapham recently returning to the soap. And how do Hollyoaks plan on explaining why so many people have left? In scenes that will air this autumn, Hollyoaks will see a time travel storyline and will leap forward a year.
Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7pm.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Dixon on X here. You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.