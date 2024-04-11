Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It seems as though there is plenty of drama on and off screen for the cast of Hollyoaks amid a huge shake up. Several cast members - including Charlie Clapham - have returned to the soap despite many actors being axed. The soap will see major changes to cast, crew and storylines that will come into play from September.

Recently the production company Lime Pictures announced that the Channel 4 soap will be cut back from five episodes a week to just three with more than 135 job losses. Since then several cast members have left or been axed from the show including Owen Warner, Jamie Lomas and Stephanie Warner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, instead of a bunch of goodbye episodes and endless storyline lines of writing people out. Hollyoaks bosses have come up with the idea for the soap to time travel and leap forward a year to explain why so many characters have left.

Australian soap Neighbours had the same idea when it was axed from Channel 5 and moved over to Amazon Freevee. The soap jumped forward by two years to explain why some characters have left Ramsay Street.

Speaking to Digital Spy Hollyoaks' executive producer Hannah Cheers recently said: “Fast-forwarding the show permanently by a year presents us with unlimited story possibilities. We are now a streaming-first soap and can lean into less-restricting and conventional structures.

“Very sadly, we are going to have to say goodbye to some much-loved Hollyoaks villagers – and some earlier than we would have expected to. Every single one of our cast members is immensely talented and hard-working; reducing the team in size is a tough consequence of this transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyoaks first aired on Channel 4 in October 1995 and the soap will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025 - if it is still on TV by then. Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7:00pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.