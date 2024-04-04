'Love Island' host Maya Jama will be fronting the popular reality TV dating show in 2024. Photo by ITV.

ITV has announced that three new reality TV shows are going to hit our screens in the next three months, including returning annual favourite ‘Love Island’.

The broadcaster is home to some of our best loved reality shows and this year, along with getting ready see which couples make up and break up in the glamourous Love Island villa, we’ll also be following the real lives of soap actresses as they balance their careers with their home lives, and see hotel guests try to win a £250,000 jackpot.

Here are the details of all three reality shows, which will all be broadcast on one of the ITV channels between April and June 2024.

The Fortune Hotel

A new reality TV show called 'The Fortune Hotel' is coming to ITV in Spring 2024. Photo by ITV.

Hosted by the incomparable Stephen Mangan, this show sees 10 pairs of contestants arrive at ‘The Fortune Hotel’ where they will be given an all-important briefcase - inside one case is the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 in cash.

However, eight of the cases are empty and one contains the dreaded Early Checkout Card – whichever pair is left holding that case at the end of each show will see their stay brought to a dramatic and premature end. Every day sees the contestants have the chance to try to uncover who has which case through playing compelling challenges, and as the ‘Whogotit’ mystery ramps up for the hotel guests, viewers at home will remain deliciously in-the-know throughout and witness to all of their plans and strategies playing out.

The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap in the seductive Lady Luck bar where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case - have the couple with the life-changing sum of cash managed to bluff and blag their way free of suspicion, will their case be ruthlessly taken off them, and who will be left holding the case containing the Early Checkout Card?

Love Island

'Love Island' host Maya Jama will be fronting the popular reality TV dating show in 2024. Photo by ITV.

‘Love Island’ is back in Mallorca this summer and set to return for its 11th sizzling series as a host of brand-new singletons seek to find love.

The Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island - heads may turn with new arrivals, but others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love - more texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning that there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings. As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned as ‘Love Island’ winners for summer 2024.

Drama Queens

'Drama Queens' is a new ITV reality show about the real lives of female soap actresses starring Ellie Leach, Lucy Fallon, Roxy Shahidi, Amy Walsh, Jamelia and Jorgie Porter. Photo by ITV.

Prepare for an exclusive journey into the lives of Britain’s soap royalty with the launch of a brand-new reality TV series, ‘Drama Queens’.

This show promises an authentic and aspirational glimpse into the lives of some of the nation’s favourite stars from three of the most iconic soaps in the UK - ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’ - taking viewers beyond the scripted drama of the screen and into the real lives of soap personalities. Focused on Manchester and the North West, ‘Drama Queens’ promises exclusive access to the cast’s professional commitments as they juggle late-night finishes, photoshoots, and last-minute line-learning with their family lives.