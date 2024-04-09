Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephanie Waring has revealed in an emotional post on Instagram, that she has been axed from Hollyoaks after 28 years playing Cindy Cunningham. In February the production company Lime Pictures announced that Hollyoaks would be cut down to just three episodes a week and there would be 135 job losses. The actress is the latest star to leave Hollyoaks in recent weeks.

Ross Adams who plays Scott Drinkwell announced that he will be leaving at the end of his contract. The soap has also seen exits from Jamelia, Owen Warner and Jamie Lomas revealed he would be leaving at the end of the year.

Stephanie Waring, 46, shared a video montage of pictures from her time on the Channel 4 soap. She wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing this and I have taken the last two weeks to process and come to terms with the shock of what I am about to say.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my character of Cindy has been included in the actors reduction of Hollyoaks. As an actress obviously I understand there are no jobs for life but with my 28 years on the show I hoped that Cindy would survive the exciting revamp and continue into its new era, especially as I began playing her in 1996, making me the only original cast member remaining to be included in the cast cull, which I can only describe as gutting.

“I was given the chance to say I had chosen to quit the show to spare me any embarrassment of revealing that I’ve been axed, which was very kind but I don’t want to lie to the fans who have followed Cindy’s journey for nearly 3 decades as I believe they know she nor I would ever have left the show by choice, Hollyoaks is in my blood and I have loved every minute of walking in Cindy’s heels. I would like to add that I totally understand all shows evolve, so whilst I cannot hide my devastation I can only express my gratitude for my time on the show and respect the producers decision with no anger just sadness.

Stephanie added “I will relish every last scene I have left to play with the gift of a role that is Cindy Cunningham. I don’t know how or why she exits yet but I have been assured I’m not being killed off, which I’m thankful for as in soap land anything can happen so I’d like to think we’ll see her again but who knows.

On a personal note, whilst I currently can’t imagine a life away from my Hollyoaks family or being Cindy, who will always remain a part of me, I know that on my last day I’ll walk out with my head held high, even if my mascara is still running! Love Steph”

It is not yet known how Stephanie's character will be written out of the show but as she has been assured she won't be killed off, this may not be the last we see of Cindy Cunningham.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7:00pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.