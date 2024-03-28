Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks has confirmed the actress will be leaving the Channel 4 soap to join a brand new reality TV series on ITVBe. Actress and singer Jamelia Davis who is known for playing Sharon Bailey joined Hollyoaks in 2021 for one episode and then joined the regular cast in 2023.

The actress, 43, is set to leave the show and is one of the cast members in new ITVBe series ‘Drama Queens.’ The new show was announced in January and will give fans a behind the scenes look into the real lives of soap actresses.

This will be another blow to the cast of Hollyoaks following the production company Lime Pictures announcement that there will be budget and episode cutbacks. Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox)recently revealed he will be leaving the soap at the end of the year and Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale) left the show in scenes that aired in March.

A press release for Drama Queens appears to confirm Jamelia’s exit from the soap. It read: "Jamelia embarks on a transformative journey, prioritising her own well-being and family over the glitz of Hollyoaks. As she prepares to bid farewell to the show, we witness her emotional transition."

The ‘Superstar’ singer will be starring in the new TV series alongside other soap icons including; Jorgie Porter, Ellie Leach, Brooke Vincent, Lucy Fallon, Amy Walsh (Tracy Robinson), Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt) and Roxy Shahidi (Leyla Harding).

According to Digital Spy Drama Queens will premiere on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7:00pm.

