Primetime daytime TV show axed after 15 seasons
A Primetime daytime show has been axed after 15 seasons and 14 years on air. The news of the daytime show’s cancellation was revealed by Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. They said that “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important, and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”
The Primetime daytime show that is being cancelled is The Talk, which first aired back in 2010 with co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Julie Chen.
Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf’s statement on the show ended also said that “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew.”
Since The Talk first aired in 2010, it has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards and 56 nominations, the last episode will air in December 2024. On The Talk’s official Instagram, there is a photograph of the current hosts along with the caption: “The Talk will return in the fall to celebrate its 15th and final season.”
The Talk’s official Instagram account has been flooded (at the time of writing) with over 1000 comments. One fan said: “My favourite daytime show!” whilst another one said: “Let’s be honest… they ruined the show when they fired Sharon.”
In 2022 Celebrity Big Brother’s Sharon Osbourne talked about her 2021 firing from The Talk on an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends. Sharon Osbourne at the time had stood up for Piers Morgan over the controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. She said that “I’ve worked in this industry for 50 years, actually 55 I didn’t want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair.”
