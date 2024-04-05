Sharon Osbourne did not get along with everyone on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty Images

Sharon Osborne has got Celebrity Big Brother fans putting their detective caps on - after admitting to feuding with two of her housemates.

The former X-Factor judge, 71, was a fan favourite on the revived ITV show, which saw her enter the infamous house alongside the likes of Fern Britton, eventual winner David Potts and X-Factor colleague Louis Walsh. Now, Sharon has said she didn’t get on with two of her housemates, leaving viewers to speculate as to who the two might be.

On The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon echoed the sentiment of some other contestants that relationships weren’t great inside - although her reported £7,000 per minute salary will likely have sweetened the deal regardless.

When asked by daughter Kelly if there was anyone she didn’t like in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Sharon said: “A couple, yeah. They were both women, let's leave it at that.

“They weren't mean to me, I just didn't - I knew that they were hustlers. When you’re desperate with it, it’s kind of cringe.”

Sharon spent just nine days on the show, having agreed in advance that her stay would not be permanent. This is because she did not want to leave her husband Ozzy for too long - following his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019.

