X-Factor judge and pop music impressario Louis Walsh. (Picture: Getty Images)

Louis Walsh has sharply criticised his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars, suggesting that many of them were 'Z-list' celebrities.

Despite his notable run on the show, the Irish music mogul didn't hold back in his assessment of his fellow housemates, including winner David, runner-up Nikita Kuzmin and former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu. Speaking to former X Factor star Rylan Clark on BBC Radio 2, Louis emphasised his lack of familiarity with anyone upon entering the Big Brother house.

"I didn’t know who anyone else was. They’re supposed to be celebrities," he said, prompting laughter from Rylan.

This criticism came shortly after Louis admitted to regretting reigniting his feud with former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating. During an appearance on Monday's segment of This Morning, Louis discussed his time in the iconic house with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

Reflecting on his comments while in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Louis expressed regret over targeting Ronan. He clarified that his intention was honesty rather than malice, acknowledging that he forgot about the cameras at times.

He said: "I wasn't being malicious, and I do regret saying stuff about people. I forgot the cameras were on me. I was being honest and not malicious. I didn't want to fake anything so I sat back and watched everything - I watched everyone else perform.

"With Ronan and I, it was all a little bit of panto. I kind of regret saying what I did. I loved working with him. He was a great worker, and he's very driven, and very good - very talented. He did sack me, so you know, I don't say great things about him but I don't resent him and he's a good person.