Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iconic BBC game show Hole in the Wall could be set to make a return after it’s been reported major broadcasters are expected to fight for the rights to make a reboot of the classic noughties series.

Hole in the Wall only aired for two seasons, presented by Supermarket Sweep's Dale Winton, it first came to BBC in 2008, with the second series hosted by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke in 2009, along with Austin Healey and Joe Swash leading the two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game show saw celebrity competitors dress in silver catsuits and knee and elbow pads, as they tried to fit within the shape of hole in wall which sped towards them, if they couldn’t make it they faced being disqualified by being plunged into a pool of water.

Hole in the Wall could become the latest series to be given the BBC reboot treatment. Gladiators, which was brought back in January 2024, has gone on to be a huge hit, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch on a Saturday night. Here’s everything you need to know about Hole in the Wall returning.

Is BBC game show Hole in the Wall coming back?

Reported by The Sun an TV insider has revealed there could be a “bidding war” for rights to the BBC TV show. They said: "The production company that own the rights to the show have been floating the idea of bringing it back with broadcasters.”

They continued: “That includes the BBC, but just because it started out on the Beeb doesn't mean it will end up there second time round, it could end up on ITV or even a streamer. It could even lead to a bidding war between some big companies, many of whom will now be headed up by execs who used to watch the show when they were growing up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Baldwin, producer at Hungry Bear Media, and the husband of This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, has also hinted ITV classic Blind Date could be returning. Speaking to BBC Radio 4 he said: “As well as coming up with new ideas, we’ve always got one eye on what could come back and what could be a hit like Gladiators is.” He continued: “Another one that you’d like to see back, Blind Date, are we ready for that? What a Saturday night that was. I’m thinking Blind Date with Claudia Winkleman on BBC1, how about it?”