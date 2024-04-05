Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic 80s TV dating show Blind Date could be returning to our screens soon and the new host could potentially be Traitors star Claudia Winkleman. In recent months, it would seem that it is all about nostalgic TV shows as the likes of BBC’s Gladiators and ItV’s Wheel of Fortune have returned to our screens.

Now, it would seem that it could be the turn of 80s TV dating show Blind Date to be revived. The show was originally hosted by another iconic star, Cilla Black and the rumoured TV presenter who could be taking over from her is none other than Traitors star Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Baldwin, the husband of Holly Willoughby and the man at Hungry Boss Media who was behind Gladiators revival, said on BBC Radio 4 that “You always look at old shows that are no longer on television. You are always coming up with new ways of bringing back a show.

"There is nothing wrong with that because those shows were great for a reason.” He went on to say that "As well as coming up with new ideas, we’ve always got one eye on what could come back and what could be a hit like Gladiators is.

"Another one that you’d like to see back, Blind Date, are we ready for that? What a Saturday night that was.

"I’m thinking Blind Date with Claudia Winkleman on BBC1, how about it?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those of you who are familiar with Cilla Black’s iconic dating show Blind Date will know that it first graced our screens back in the eighties, 1985 to be precise and the show ran until 1983. Although the show was revived in 2017 when the late Paul O’Grady presented it on Channel 5, it only ran until 2019.

In November 2023, Sue and Alex Tatham, who met on Blind Date with Cilla Black in 1988 celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They were recently stopped by the famous Meet Cutes NYC who has a TikTok and Instagram account with 2.4 million followers.