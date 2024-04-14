The BBC show Ultimate Wedding Planner with Sara Davies has been axed. Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec attend the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour - press launch' at Utilita Arena Birmingham on January 20, 2022 in Birmingham

A BBC show, which aired last summer, has been axed after just one series. The host of the show was Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies who presented it alongside Raj Somaiya and Fred Sirieix. Sara Davies recently revealed that she has been going through a difficult time as one of her businesses, Crafter’s Companion, has been struggling. She revealed to The Mirror: “I’m just going to be really honest. It has been a rough couple of years.”

The BBC show that Sara Davies fronted that has been axed is the BBC Two reality competition series, Ultimate Wedding Planner. The show was about finding Britain’s next best wedding expert and eight wedding planners had to battle it out to see who would be crowned the winner. They had to design incredible ceremonies for six couples.

Alongside Sara Davies was First Dates star Fred Sireix who appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Raj Somaiya, who is a wedding industry expert. On her website, Sara Davies recounts how she knew from a very early age that she wanted to pursue a career in business. She revealed that “My mam and dad have always run their own businesses and have owned a decorating store for more than 30 years. The shop became part of our lives in a big way. We’d think nothing of a decorator knocking on our door at 10 pm for a tin of paint because my mam would happily get dressed, open the shop up and mix it for them.

“My sister Helen and I helped out a lot as kids and learnt the value of money as well as the basics of running a business.”

In April 2019 it was announced that Sara Davies would be joining Dragons’ Den, replacing Jenny Campbell. In an recent interview with The Mirror, she said that her online firm, Crafter’s Companion had been going through a difficult time and revealed that “We’ve been navigating all the other difficulties- the cost of living crisis, the raw materials cost increases, the energy crisis, war in Ukraine, plus the effects of Brexit.”“

Can you still watch series one of Ultimate Wedding Planner?