Huge ITV show with big budget axed after only one series
A huge ITV show with a big budget has been axed after only one series. The show had all-star presenters, Zoe Ball and Alan Carr, but it has failed to impress. Television presenter Zoe Ball revealed that Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has been axed and spoke about it on Radio 2.
Zoe Ball said that “We’re not going back to Corfu [where the show was filmed].
“This time last year we were packing our bags to go there but - and it’s a shame." In the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream show, a total of 14 contestants (seven men and seven women) compete to win a place in the iconic West End show.
The Sun reported that “Mamma Mia's creator Judy Craymer led the hunt and was assisted by Alan, Glee star Amber Riley theatre performer Samantha Barks and popstar Jessie Ware. Whilst the talent show managed to muster a peak of 1.9million for its finale - broadcast live from London’s Novello Theatre, its scheduling from October to December meant it was up against entertainment heavyweight Strictly Come Dancing.”
Zoe Ball announced that she would be presenting the show on X and said at the time “Super-Trouper-Duper happy to announce that I’m the host of Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream. A brand new talent show coming later this year to @itv and @itvx now…where’s my dungarees #MammaMiaDream.” An ITV spokesperson said “Mamma Mia I Have A Dream was commissioned to celebrate 25 years of the musical, so was only ever intended to be a one off series. The show sought to find a new Sophie and Sky, who are now starring in the West End musical.”
