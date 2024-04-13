Huge ITV show with big budget axed after only one series

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has been axed after only one series. Alan Carr, Zoe Ball and Samantha Barks attend ITV's "MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream" photocall at Charlotte Street Hotel on September 28, 2023 in London, England

A huge ITV show with a big budget has been axed after only one series. The show had all-star presenters, Zoe Ball and Alan Carr, but it has failed to impress. Television presenter Zoe Ball revealed that Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has been axed and spoke about it on Radio 2.

Zoe Ball said that “We’re not going back to Corfu [where the show was filmed].

“This time last year we were packing our bags to go there but - and it’s a shame." In the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream show, a total of 14 contestants (seven men and seven women) compete to win a place in the iconic West End show.

The Sun reported that “Mamma Mia's creator Judy Craymer led the hunt and was assisted by Alan, Glee star Amber Riley theatre performer Samantha Barks and popstar Jessie Ware. Whilst the talent show managed to muster a peak of 1.9million for its finale - broadcast live from London’s Novello Theatre, its scheduling from October to December meant it was up against entertainment heavyweight Strictly Come Dancing.”