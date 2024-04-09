Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix has axed the popular British coming-of-age drama Everything Now after just one season. Despite reports that a writers room was already in the works for season 2, actor and series co-writer Dylan Brady has addressed the show’s untimely end.

The eight part first season follows teenager Mia Polanco, who has just been released from hospital after a long and difficult battle with anorexia. Having overcome her illness she is thrust straight back into sixth form, but learns that all of her friends are ahead of her and have left her behind.

The Netflix series featured an impressive cast, including Sophie Wilde, Niamh McCormack, Lauryn Ajufo and Stephen Fry. It enjoyed highly-rated reviews from critics and boasted a 90% viewers score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that was not enough to save it from the chop. It is the latest TV drama to face the axe following news that ITV cancelled The Masked Dancer and BBC said goodbye to Motherland and Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt. Here’s what we know so far about why Netflix have axed Everything Now.

Will there be season 2 of Everything Now?

Netflix has cancelled Everything Now, so there will not be a season 2 of the popular British coming-of-age series. Speaking in an interview with Film Updates, actor Dylan Brady, who co-wrote the drama, admitted “it’s really disheartening”, he said: “We had some great ideas”, explaining that they were completely “at the mercy of an algorithm.”

Brady continued: “Historically, TV has worked in one way... a slow, consistent growth over several seasons as opposed to this kind of mentality we see now where it's like, 'if it doesn't get 16 million views in the first 28 days, it's not worth anyone's while.”

He added: “It’s really disheartening to see because I think there’s also a lot of people who refuse to invest in a new show with the knowledge that it might just end up getting cancelled.”

