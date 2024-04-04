BBC axe major comedy series as actor Diane Morgan confirms popular programme will not be returning
Another popular BBC series has reportedly been axed, with Sharon Horgan’s comedy Motherland the latest to face the chop - according to actor Diane Morgan.
The comedy series explores the reality and challenges of navigating middle-class motherhood, starring Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), Phillipa Dunne (The Woman in the Wall), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth) and Tanya Moodle (Empire of Light).
Motherland was first released in 2017, running for three seasons with the third one dropping in 2021. The last time we had an episode of Motherland was the BBC Christmas special in 2022, and fans have been left wondering if there will be a season 4, but actor Diane Morgan has shared some devastating news about the comedy series.
Is Motherland coming back for Season 4?
It’s looking very unlikely that Motherland will be returning to our screens for a fourth season. Whilst the BBC have not commented on whether Motherland has been axed, actor Diane Morgan has revealed that the series will not be returning for a fourth season. Morgan confirmed in an interview with The Times that the popular comedy series had come to an end.
Morgan said: "I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it's coming back." She went on to hint that there could possibly be a new show about Amanda, one of the characters from Motherland in the works, adding: "It'll live on through her. The ladies with the prams will be pleased, hopefully."
