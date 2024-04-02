Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC have axed a hugely popular thriller starring James Nesbitt, who is best known for his roles in Cold Feet and the The Hobbit. Bloodlands first aired in 2021, with Nesbitt playing the role of Northern Irish police office DCI Tom Brannick, alongside Victoria Smurfit as his colleague, Olivia Foyle.

Despite scoring highly with both viewers and reviewers alike, and returning for a second season in 2022, it has been revealed that the BBC have axed the popular thriller and that it won't be returning for a season 3. Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Bloodlands.

Have the BBC axed Bloodlands?

Bloodlands has been axed by the BBC, with reports revealing that it will not be returning for a third series much to the disappointment of fans, with one taking to X, sharing that they hoped it was an "April Fools Day joke".

There had been questions over the shows future after its season 2 finale, with star Charlene McKenna telling the Belfast Telegraph in 2023 that she didn't think the series would be returning for season 3. When asked about the show's return McKenna said: "I want a series three so much, but, no, I don’t think so. Bloodlands may have reached its natural conclusion with James Nesbitt’s character, DCI Tom Brannick, being revealed as serial killer Goliath, but I really wanted one more season for him to finally get his comeuppance and for me to be the one to serve it to him."

This isn’t the only BBC series that could be facing the axe, with comedy series Motherland, which follows the realities of middle-class motherhood, also reported to be on the chopping block.

Where can I watch Bloodlands?

Bloodlands season 1 and 2 will still be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, however the BBC have confirmed that there will not be a third season of the gripping thriller.

