BBC drama series Bloodlands will return for a second season this month

Bloodlands is a BBC One drama series starring James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick, a Northern Irish police officer who takes on thrilling murder cases.

Brannick was revealed to be a legendary assassin in the first season but has so far managed to keep his identity under wraps from most of his colleagues.

In season two greed will threaten to expose Brannick, and he must do whatever it takes to keep his crimes a secret.

James Nesbitt in Bloodlands

How many episodes are in Bloodlands season 2?

There were four episodes in the first season of the series each of which was roughly one hour long. Season two will have six one-hour episodes which will be released weekly.

Who is in the cast of Bloodlands season 2?

James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick

Lorcan Cranitch as DCS Jackie Twomey

Charlene McKenna as DS Niamh McGovern

Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick

Chris Walley as DC Bird

Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle

Amy Molloy as Louise Hanlon

Diarmaid Murtagh as Robert Dardis

Vanessa Ifediora as Judith Kenny

Brian Robinson as Constable Tiny

Don Wycherley as AJ Boyd

Vanessa Emme as Leah Hardy

James Nesbitt and Niamh McGovern in Bloodlands season 2

What is season 2 of Bloodlands about?

The official synopsis for the second season states: "When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close.

"As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC ‘Birdy’ Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy, until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to to keep his legacy intact."

Season two will follow on from the events of the season one finale, in which Pat Keenan and Tori Matthews died, as a result of Tom’s actions.

Tom was revealed to be a villain early doors in the first season, killing a man in cold blood and manipulating others into carrying out violence on his behalf. Tom was revealed to be the assassin Goliath in the season one finale.

Season two sees officers on the hunt for some hidden gold as some worry that Goliath may still be at large.

Where can I watch Bloodlands season 1?

All episodes of Bloodlands season one are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

What is the release date of Bloodlands season 2?

The first episode of Bloodlands season two will air on BBC One on Sunday 18 September.

Episodes will air weekly at the same time, with the season finale expected to air on 23 October.

All episodes will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 3 of Bloodlands?