Channel 4 axes show fronted by London born tycoon after only one series

Channel 4's Selling Super Houses, fronted by Paul Kemsley has been axed after one series. Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley arrive for the iGo.live Launch Event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

Channel 4 has reportedly axed a competition format show after only one series. The show originally aired at 9pm but then was moved to 10pm followed by 11pm. The series was fronted by PK, a London born tycoon. PK is short for Paul Kemsley, who has been described as a property mogul and serial entrepreneur.

The synopsis for the show read as follows: “London-born property magnate Paul Kemsley nicknamed PK, has returned from Beverly Hills to London with one mission in mind- to take over the capital’s super prime property market with the help of some new agents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show that Channel 4 is axing is Selling Super Houses, where viewers saw eight hopefuls being given the opportunity to compete for the role as a super prime real estate agent. When it was revealed that Paul Kemsley was going to front the series, he revealed that he didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of Lord Sugar and The Apprentice and said: “I actually want to do the total opposite of The Apprentice. I find that saying, ‘You’re fired,’ very harsh and very Eighties.

“I think that time’s moved on. I’ve got five kids and I want to be who I would be happy for my kids to be with, how they would be spoken to. The touch boardroom stuff with The Apprentice was great when we did it, but we now just live in a completely different time now.”

Paul Kemsley was formerly one of Lord Sugar’s lieutenants on The Apprentice, but had to leave the show after his business empire collapsed. He moved to the States to rebuild his life and said that “I had to give up the caviar and go back to beans on toast. It destroyed my career at the time.”

Paul Kemsley, who was the former Vice-Chairman of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, is married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who has been described as both a ‘television personality’ and a ‘fashion designer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January of this year, the couple denied that they had split and spoke about it in an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He said that “When I first met Dorit, she was this bubby, enthusiastic, beautiful girl and she was not quite as high maintenance as she is now.”

In October 2023, Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint when three men broke into her Los Angeles home where she and her children were sleeping, and revealed that she had an ongoing struggle with PTSD because of it.

Can you still watch Selling Super Houses?