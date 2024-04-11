Who was fired on The Apprentice tonight? Latest candidates eliminated on week 11 during the interviews round
Lord Alan Sugar has his final two candidates in The Apprentice. Just one can be crowned the winner in next week’s final, after a nail-biting episode which saw him send three hopefuls packing in the interview round.
Familiar faces returned as the final five candidates went head-to-head with Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisers. Business plans were interrogated and CVs picked apart as we enter the last stages of the BBC competition.
After tonight's episode there are just two candidates remaining, each hoping to take home Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment. Here's everything you need to know about who got fired from The Apprentice tonight.
What happened on The Apprentice tonight?
The Apprentice has entered week 11 of the competition, with the final five candidates taking part in the interviews round. Recruitment consultant Flo Edwards, Dental Group owner Dr Paul Midha, Pie Company owner Phil Turner, boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford and music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe, went up against some of Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisors who scrutinised their business plans and picked apart their CVs.
Who was fired on The Apprentice?
The candidates fired tonight on The Apprentice are Paul Midha, Flo Edwards and Tre Lowe. The three finalists fell short at the final hurdle, with Lord Sugar deciding to show them the door.
Lord Sugar said to Tre in the boardroom: “Tre, I’ve always said to people in this process that you will learn as you go along, and that includes me. And I have learnt that you are a good bloke. Your business is not up my alley mate, and so it is with sincere regret, You’re Fired!”
He then turned his attention to Flo, he said: “Flo, I think you’ve underestimated the difficulty it’s going to be in starting from scratch. It is going to be hard, and I’m leaning towards Flo saying I’m going to have to let you go. Sorry about that. And I do wish you very, very well. But Flo, You’re Fired”.
Whilst speaking to Paul, Lord Sugar said: “Paul, I wish you well. But unfortunately, because you are not willing to share the whole business with me, I’m afraid to say with great respect, You’re Fired”.
How many contestants are left on The Apprentice?
There are just two candidates left on The Apprentice, with Phil Turner and Rachel Woolford beating all the over contestants to make it as the final two. Next week Lord Sugar will only be able to pick one to be his next business partner.
When is The Apprentice next on TV?
The final episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, April 18, at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with the newly fired and hired contestant. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.
