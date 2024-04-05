Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice has revealed the final five candidates, it’s been a long 10 weeks, with 18 hopefuls dwindled down to just five who will take part in the toughest challenge next - the interview round.

Viewers watched last night (April 4) as the candidates were tasked with creating and branding a new vegan alternative to cheese before pitching to industry experts, with one team’s curry creation causing havoc.

Two candidates were shown the door by Lord Alan Sugar, with just five left to compete for the grand prize of becoming his next business partner. Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 final five.

Who are The Apprentice 2024 final five?

Flo Edwards

Recruitment consultant, London

Flo Edwards (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Flo has shared that she has "a great business", with "equality, diversity and inclusion" at its core. Speaking about what it feels like to land a spot in the final five, Edwards said: “It feels a little bit unreal. Surreal is probably the right word for it. I watched The Apprentice growing up, and to be in the final five is amazing. I’m just really delighted.”

Dr Paul Midha

Dental group owner, Leeds

Dr Paul Midha (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Paul started his dental practice using all his resources, after 15 months its valuation "soared to an astounding £900,000". Speaking about what it was like to have made it to the final Midha said: “I’m absolutely elated. It was probably one of the best feelings I've ever had in my life. Sometimes you look back in life, and you remember certain moments as being the pinnacle of an achievement that you made and that was one of them for sure.”

Phil Turner

Pie company owner, Bognor Regis

Phil also owns a pie company!

After buying his parents' pie bakery which dates back to the 1930s, Phil was able to build it into a "seven-figure profitable business". Speaking about making it to the final stages of the competition Turner said: “It feels really rewarding to make the final five and when I came into the process, my goal was to try and make it to the final five. I think after the journey I’ve had and so many losses, I feel as if I’ve probably had the toughest route to the final five that maybe any candidate has ever had. I feel really proud of myself.”

Rachel Woolford

Boutique fitness studio owner, Leeds

Rachel Woolford (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Rachel opened up her fitness studio during the Covid pandemic, yet still was able to develop a successful business. Speaking about making it to the final five she said: “It feels quite unbelievable after the past 10 weeks. It’s been a really tough process and at times I’ve really doubted if I can make it this far. I’m really excited to be at the interviews stage and talk about my business and what I know best.”

Tre Lowe

Music and wellness entrepreneur, London

Apprentice 2024 contestant Tre Lowe (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Tre was a garage star in the early noughties, with his band, Architechs achieving success with their hit, "Body Groove". He gave up being a DJ after developing "severe tinnitus", and has gone to develop a personal training and wellbeing business brand.

Speaking about making it to the final five he said: “It feels amazing. Part of me thought it would be a walk in the park with my age, experience and arsenal of creativity at my disposal. But it was far from easy as this year the field was strong. Deep down I always knew I would make the final five though, I am far too competitive and determined not to, but I know the real challenge starts now. I feel grateful to have made it through with this talented group of people.”

Who will carry out The Apprentice interviews?

The final five have made it through to the interviews round, with their CV and business plans being picked apart by some of Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisors. The business experts taking the interviews will be:

Claude Littner

Mike Soutar

Linda Plant

Claudine Collins

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

The next episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, April 11, at 9pm, the penultimate episode of the series, there will be some familiar faces as the final five candidates go head-to-head with Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisors for one-to-one interviews.