Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lord Alan Sugar has fired two more candidates on The Apprentice tonight in a shock double eviction after the teams took part in a task to create a new vegan cheese alternative.

Viewers watched as the candidates were tasked with creating and branding a new vegan alternative to cheese before pitching to industry experts, with one team’s curry creation causing havoc. Lord Sugar's aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell followed Team Nexus and Team Supreme, observing who was pulling their weight and who wasn't - and then advised Lord Sugar on who he should fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After tonight's episode there are just 5 candidates remaining each hoping to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment. Here's everything you need to know about who got fired from The Apprentice tonight.

What happened on The Apprentice tonight?

For week 10 The Apprentice contestants were tasked with creating and branding a new vegan alternative to cheese before pitching to industry experts. However, one team’s curry creation caused havoc in the kitchen, whilst on the other side a premium product failed to pay off.

Who was fired on The Apprentice?

There was a shock double elimination, with two candidates fired on The Apprentice. Foluso Falade and Steve Darken are the latest contestants to be shown the door by Lord Sugar, meaning that we now have our final five.

Making his decision in the boardroom, Lord Sugar says: “Foluso you have been quoted throughout the course of this process ‘look I’m good at branding and I can show what to do’ well you’ve shown me what you did and it’s not very good … the logo is a joke, the video is a joke and with all due respect you failed. I don’t want to waste any more time over this, the branding and the video was terrible, and so it is with regret Foluso, You’re Fired!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Sugar then kicks the next candidate to the curb. He says: “Steve you were responsible for the curry flavoured product and that is the fundamental reason why this task failed. But at the end of the day, I’m homing in on can be in business with you, can be in business with her (gesturing towards Rachel) and I’m struggling here. However, Steve, I don’t believe that we’re meant for each other. It’s been nice to have been associated with you over the past 10 weeks but Steve it is with regret, You’re Fired.”

Speaking in the taxi Foluso said: “Gutted to not make it to the final, it was literally arms reach away but Lord Sugar didn’t want me on board and that’s perfectly fine. I’ll bank on myself, and I’ll prove him wrong”. Whilst Steve shared: “Honestly surprised that Lord Sugar fired me I don’t think it was the right decision, he’s probably the first person ever to say no to this thing (gestures to himself)”.

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice?

We now have our final five candidates for The Apprentice: recruitment consultant Flo Edwards, Dental Group owner Dr Paul Midha, Pie Company owner Phil Turner, boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford and music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week will be the penultimate episode of the series, with the five candidates taking part in one-to-one interviewers and having their CVs and business plans interrogated. There will also be some familiar faces returning as the five candidates go head-to-head, with only one being crowned Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

The next episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, April 11, at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with the newly fired contestant. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.