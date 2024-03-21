Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Alan Sugar has fired the ninth candidate on The Apprentice tonight after the teams took part in a task to create a branding and advert campaign for an electric car. After tonight's episode there are just 9 candidates left all hoping to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment.

Viewers watched as the candidates were asked to devise a branding and advertisement campaign for an electric car which they then had to pitch to a panel of experts.

Lord Sugar's aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell followed Team Nexus and Team Supreme, observing who was pulling their weight and who wasn't - and then advised Lord Sugar on who he should fire. Here's everything you need to know about who got fired from The Apprentice tonight.

What happened on The Apprentice tonight?

This week candidates were tasked with creating a branding and advertising campaign for an electric vehicle before pitching it to a panel of experts. One team lost their way as their advert turned into chaos, whilst the other team created a confusing advert with a poor location and boring story.

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

The candidate fired tonight was Noor Bouziane, owner of a premium jewellery company, her team failed to perform, and she was shown the door.

Lord Sugar says in the boardroom: "I’m frustrated Noor, that you don’t understand how you’ve messed this thing up. I gave you the opportunity to prove yourself. It was a terrible, terrible advert and I’m afraid to say it is with regret, Noor, that you’re fired."

Once in the taxi Noor says: "I’m grateful to have met amazing people and to have shown just a small percentage of what an amazing businesswoman that I am. And even though the advert got a lot of criticism I still believe that it was really good."

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice?

There are just nine contestants left on The Apprentice, with Noor Bouziane becoming the ninth candidate to be fired on series 18. The other fired candidates so far are: Oliver Medforth, Paul Bowen, Asif Munaf, Amina Khan, Jack Davies, Onyeka Nweze, Sam Saadet and Virdi Singh Mazaria.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

The next episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, March 29 at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with the newly fired contestant. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.

