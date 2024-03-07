Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Sugar fired the seventh candidate on The Apprentice tonight after team Supream failed to impress investors in the latest task.

Both teams were tasked with launching a new children’s breakfast cereal, aimed at six to eight year olds, and pitch their brand to market experts and investors. Supreme launched a cereal called ‘Polar Crunch’, whilst Nexus went for ‘Power Hoops’.

The experts preferred Nexus’s product and pitch leaving the six members of Supream in the firing line, with losing project manager, Sam Sadeet, forced to bring two of her teammates back to the boardroom to face Lord Sugar.

Losing team Supream on The Apprentice week 6

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

After team Supream bungled the cereal launch task, project manager Sam Saadet, a 33 year old perinatal fitness coach from Essex, was fired by Lord Sugar.

Sam brought Phil Turner and Maura Rath back into the boardroom with her. Phil’s track record didn’t look good as he was yet to win a task, whilst both Sam and Maura had both lost the three previous tasks in a row.

Sam Saadet is latest candidate to be fired on The Apprentice 2024

In the end, Phil and Maura were given another chance as Lord Sugar laid the blame for this week’s failure with Sam, and she became the latest casualty of the boardroom.

Based on his track record during the series, Virdi, who alongside Phil, was the only candidate to have lost every task of the series, was favourite to be fired next. However, Sam opted not to bring Virdi back to the boardroom, and Phil managed to escape a firing for another week.

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice 2024?