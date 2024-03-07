Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice week six task sees the 12 remaining candidates create and pitch a children’s breakfast cereal. Last week Onyeka became the sixth casualty of the boardroom following her failure in the Formula E task and the heat is on for the next task.

Teams Nexus and Supream will be hoping to impress the experts, as well as Lord Sugar’s aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. But one team has to lose, and from the losers, at least one of them will be fired.

What is The Apprentice week 6 task?

This week the candidates are taking on another food challenge, which always prove to be risky - Ollie Medforth became the first candidate to be fired this series after spending the first week making a brownie, whilst pie entrepreneur Paul Bowen fumbled week two’s baking task.

Tonight the candidates must design and create a new breakfast cereal aimed at children aged six to eight and their brands to industry experts and buyers.

The BBC episode synopsis teases: “One team’s bland recipe leaves a sour taste in potential buyers’ mouths, while the other team’s boring box gives their cereal a short shelf life. In the boardroom, it’s toast for one candidate as they’re told, 'You’re fired!'”

Virdi is favourite to be fired on The Apprentice week six

Who is favourite to be fired on The Apprentice this week?

Bookies have not yet released the latest odds for the next candidate to be fired, however, by digging into the data we can get a good look at who has had the least success on the show so far.

Of the 12 remaining contestants, four have been on the winning team for every task so far, they are Foluso, Noor, Rachel, and Raj. Flo has only lost a task once, though it was the most recent one, whilst Steve and Tre both lost their first two tasks, and Steve was brought back to the boardroom on one occasion.

Maura, Paul, and Sam have three losses each - Maura was brought back to the boardroom once, Paul once (as project manager), and Sam twice. However, by far the least successful candidates this season so far have been Phil and Virdi, who have been on the losing team for all five tasks.

Virdi lost the first task of the series, and was also brought back to the boardroom on the last two tasks. Phil has also lost once as project manager, but was only brought back to the boardroom on one other occasion.

Therefore, based purely on the candidates’ track records so far, Virdi has performed the worst over the series and should be the most likely to be fired next.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

