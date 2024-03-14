Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Alan Sugar has fired the eighth candidate on The Apprentice tonight after the teams took part in a tourism task in Budapest. After tonight's episode there are just 10 candidates left all hoping to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment.

Viewers watched as the candidates travelled to Budapest, the capital of Hungary to capitalise on the city celebrating its 150th anniversary, with disastrous consequences.

Lord Sugar's aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell followed the teams, called Team Nexus and Team Supreme, observing who was pulling their weight and who wasn't - and then advised Lord Sugar on who he should fire Here's everything you need to know about who got fired from The Apprentice tonight.

What happened on the The Apprentice tonight?

Lord Sugar’s candidates were sent to the capital city of Hungary, Budapest to take part in a tourism task, with the hope on capitalising on the city's 150th birthday celebration. One team focused on fun over facts, while a last-minute change of plan for the other put a spanner in the works leading to one more candidate sent packing in Lord Sugar's boardroom.

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

The candidate to be sent packing from The Apprentice this week is Virdi Singh Mazaria. The music producer from Leicester had failed to be in a winning team on a task yet, with what happened in Budapest being the final nail in the coffin.

Lord Sugar told him: "Virdi, you’ve told us that you’re a good salesman and you’re good at selling, but you didn’t sell well enough….It’s very difficult I’m afraid.

"However, Virdi 7 tasks, 7 losses you are a charming young man, but I think your time in this process is over. It is very regrettable that I have to say to you, that you’re fired."

Virdi replies: "Lord Sugar, Karren and Tim thank you very much for the opportunity, I really appreciate it.’ Speaking in the taxi he adds: "Lord Sugar said that I really made people around me proud and he also said stay in touch, so get me his WhatsApp number because I’m going to message him every day."

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice?

Virdi Singh Mazaria became the eighth candidate to be fired on series 18. The other fired candidates so far are: Oliver Medforth, Paul Bowen, Asif Munaf, Amina Khan, Jack Davies, Onyeka Nweze, and Sam Saadet. Now 10 candidates remain in series 18 as Lord Sugar’s search for his next business partner continues.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?

The next episode of The Apprentice will air on BBC One on Thursday, March 21 at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with the newly fired contestant. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.

