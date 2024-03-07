Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice series 18 is in full swing, and six candidates have been fired so far, with at least one more about to be sent home in the loser’s black cab tonight. The prize for the series winner is the opportunity to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner and receive a £250,000 investment in their business plan.

Ahead of the week six challenge, which sees the remaining 12 candidates compete to create and launch a new children’s breakfast cereal for six to eight year olds, the latest betting odds for the favourite to win the series have been revealed.

Favourite to win The Apprentice 2024 revealed

Who is the favourite to win The Apprentice 2024?

The latest odds from OLBG, released ahead of tonight’s (March 7) episode, reveal the favourite contestants to win the series. Bookmakers won’t take bets on the outcome of the series because the show is pre-recorded and was filmed last year, and the odds are theoretical based on industry experts.

The frontrunner to win the series is Foluso Falade, a project manager from Manchester, who has odds of 1/1 (50%). This is not a huge surprise given that she is one of three candidates not to have lost a single task so far and, alongside Raj Chohan, the only candidate to have won a task as project manager.

Second favourite is Noor Bouzine, with odds of 2/1 (33.3%), another candidate who has not lost a task so far. Rachel Woolford comes in third at 3/1 (25%), followed by Raj on 5/1 (16.7%), Flow Edwards on 7/1 (12.5%).

Odds for the other seven candidates have not been revealed, but they all have a lower than 7/1 chance to win the show.

Who is the favourite to be fired next on The Apprentice?

Odds for the next candidate to be fired have not been revealed, however, based on the success of the contestants, Virdi Singh Mazaria is most likely to be sent packing. Virdi, a 24 year old music producer, has lost all five tasks so far, and was back in the boardroom on three of those occasions, including the first week when he was project manager.

