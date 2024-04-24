Channel 4 axes huge TV show Scared of the Dark fronted by Danny Dyer after just one series
Channel 4 has reportedly axed a popular TV show Scared of the Dark after just one series. The show, which was hosted by Danny Dyer saw celebrities have to take on various challenges whilst living in complete darkness for a week.
Love Island’’s Chloe Burrows featured in the show Scared of the Dark alongside former boxer Chris Eubank, comedian Chris McCausland and former footballer Paul Gascoigne who was crowned the series winner.
According to Deadline “The show rated well, launching to around 1M viewers and gaining more via Channel 4’s VoD player over the next few days as it was stripped through the week. Scared of the Dark lives on via an innovative deal with Amazon MGM Studios in Germany that is seeing a local version produced by ITV Studios indie Bildergarden.”
Although Channel 4 has reportedly axed Scared of the Dark after just one series, a show fronted by Paddy McGuinness is set to return for another season. Adventure reality show Tempting Fortune saw 12 strangers compete to win a £3000,000 jackpot by trekking across South Africa.
Channel 4 reported that “Voltage TV’s hit format Tempting Fortune has been recommissioned for a bumper eight-episode second series. The first series, fronted by Paddy McGuinness, was one of Channel 4’s most successful new launches last year and was one of the most-watched shows of 2023 for 16-34 audiences on Channel 4’s free streaming service.”
