Paddy McGuinness: former “Top Gear” presenter to embark on UK tour, where is he playing, how to get tickets?
Having been off the circuit for nearly eight years, “Top Gear” presenter Paddy McGuinness is returning to stand-up with a nationwide tour starting in 2024
Renowned comedian and TV personality Paddy McGuinness is set to embark on his first UK tour in eight years in 2024 with his new show, “Nearly There.” The Bolton-born comedian has become a familiar face on TV screens, with iconic catchphrases like 'no likey, no lighty' from the popular ITV dating show “Take Me Out”, which McGuinness hosted for nine years.
While McGuinness has been a staple on television, his rise to fame was boosted by fellow comedian Peter Kay, who invited the now 50-year-old to feature in programs such as “That Peter Kay Thing”, “Phoenix Nights” and “Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.”
In addition to Take Me Out, McGuinness has been part of BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and has been at the helm of “A Question of Sport” since 2021. However, stand-up comedy is where McGuinness started, and he's returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour.
Expressing his anticipation for the tour, McGuinness stated, "It’s been eight years since my last tour, and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait, and fake news!"
Where is Paddy McGuiness performing?
Paddy McGuiness will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- 24th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 25th Oct 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- 26th Oct 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 31st Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 1st Nov 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 3rd Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- 7th Nov 2024 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
- 8th Nov 2024 – Dunfermline, The Alhambra Theatre
- 9th Nov 2024 – Dundee, Caird Hall
- 10th Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 14th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 15th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 17th Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 22nd Nov 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 23rd Nov 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 24th Nov 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 28th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 29th Nov 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 30th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 1st Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 13th Feb 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall for Cornwall
- 14th Feb 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 15th Feb 2025 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 20th Feb 2025 – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent
- 21st Feb 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 23rd Feb 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 28th Feb 2025 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 1st Mar 2025 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
- 2nd Mar 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 6th Mar 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 8th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th Mar 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 13th Mar 2025 – Bath, Bath Forum
- 14th Mar 2025 – London, The London Palladium
- 20th Mar 2025 – York, York Barbican
- 21st Mar 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Stockton, Stockton Globe
- 28th Mar 2025 – Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre
- 29th Mar 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House
Where can I get tickets to see Paddy McGuiness on tour?
Ticket to see Paddy McGuiness on tour will be available for general sale on Friday December 8 2023 through Ticketmaster, with presale access available from Thursday December 7 2023.
