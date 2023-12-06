Having been off the circuit for nearly eight years, “Top Gear” presenter Paddy McGuinness is returning to stand-up with a nationwide tour starting in 2024

Paddy McGuinness has announced his first stand-up comedy tour since 2016.

Renowned comedian and TV personality Paddy McGuinness is set to embark on his first UK tour in eight years in 2024 with his new show, “Nearly There.” The Bolton-born comedian has become a familiar face on TV screens, with iconic catchphrases like 'no likey, no lighty' from the popular ITV dating show “Take Me Out”, which McGuinness hosted for nine years.

While McGuinness has been a staple on television, his rise to fame was boosted by fellow comedian Peter Kay, who invited the now 50-year-old to feature in programs such as “That Peter Kay Thing”, “Phoenix Nights” and “Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.”

In addition to Take Me Out, McGuinness has been part of BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and has been at the helm of “A Question of Sport” since 2021. However, stand-up comedy is where McGuinness started, and he's returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour.

Expressing his anticipation for the tour, McGuinness stated, "It’s been eight years since my last tour, and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait, and fake news!"

Where is Paddy McGuiness performing?

Paddy McGuiness will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:

​​24th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall

25th Oct 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

26th Oct 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live

31st Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

1st Nov 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

3rd Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

7th Nov 2024 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall

8th Nov 2024 – Dunfermline, The Alhambra Theatre

9th Nov 2024 – Dundee, Caird Hall

10th Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall

14th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

15th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

17th Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22nd Nov 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall

23rd Nov 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre

24th Nov 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre

28th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

29th Nov 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall

30th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

1st Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

13th Feb 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall for Cornwall

14th Feb 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena

15th Feb 2025 – Cardiff, New Theatre

20th Feb 2025 – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent

21st Feb 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

23rd Feb 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre

28th Feb 2025 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

1st Mar 2025 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

2nd Mar 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

6th Mar 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

8th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

9th Mar 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

13th Mar 2025 – Bath, Bath Forum

14th Mar 2025 – London, The London Palladium

20th Mar 2025 – York, York Barbican

21st Mar 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

23rd Mar 2025 – Stockton, Stockton Globe

28th Mar 2025 – Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre

29th Mar 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House

Where can I get tickets to see Paddy McGuiness on tour?