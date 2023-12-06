The Mercury Prize-nominated post-punk group will be celebrating 20 years of “Silent Alarm” with a festival-style concert in 2024

“Silent Alarm,” the debut album from British post-punk revivalists Bloc Party, will have its 20th anniversary celebrated in 2024 with a festival-style show taking place at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 7 2024. The group will be performing the Mercury Prize-nominated album will be played in its entirety, including B-Sides from the single that spawned from the release.

The announcement was made through Bloc Party’s social media channels, with lead singer and guitarist Kele Okereke telling the NME: “We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating 20 years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the [2018/2019] ‘Silent Alarm’ gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

The outdoor event will feature support from special guests, including Friendly Fires, The Hives performing a UK-exclusive performance, The Mysterines, and Connie Constance. The band has also announced that, to celebrate the occasion, they will be releasing a vast collection of rare songs, deep cuts, and fan favourites on various streaming services. This move will ensure that their entire catalogue is available to fans for the first time.

