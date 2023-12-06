Lewis Capaldi crowned King of TikTok, becoming the most viewed UK artist on the platform in 2023
Lewis Capaldi has triumphed over rivals Sam Smith and Central Cee to secure the title of the most-viewed UK artist on TikTok in 2023.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Capaldi, the 27-year-old Scottish singer, has secured the top position in TikTok’s yearly report, Year On TikTok. The report provides a comprehensive review of the year’s trends and creators. Capaldi has gained a massive following of 8.4 million on the platform, captivating audiences with his musical talent and humorous personality.
Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi opened up about the mental and physical challenges of fame in the Netflix documentary "Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now." The documentary won the National Television Award in the authored documentary category and also received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the TikTok rankings, Sam Smith claimed the second spot among the most-viewed UK artists for 2023. Their viral TikTok hit "Unholy" with Kim Petras contributed to their popularity. London-born rapper Central Cee secured the third position, thanks to the success of the track "Sprinter" featuring rapper Dave, which dominated the charts throughout the year. Singer Anne-Marie clinched the fourth spot, bolstered by the release of her third studio album, "Unhealthy." Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran dropped two spots to fifth place, despite maintaining chart dominance with his album "(Subtract)" and the subsequent release, "Autumn Variations," marking his seventh number-one studio album in October.
The TikTok playlist chart saw some notable contributions, with Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track "Sprinter" claiming the top spot as the song that defined the UK’s musical landscape in 2023. "Collide" by Justine Skye and the Twin version of "Cupid" by South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY secured the second and third positions, emerging as popular choices for TikTok video soundtracks due to their speedy renditions. George Ezra’s "Green Green Grass," presented in a sped-up version, earned the fourth spot, while French singer Jain’s upbeat track "Makeba" rounded out the top five.
TikTok also played a pivotal role in propelling emerging talent, with 20-year-old Mae Stephens topping the ‘Breakthrough Artists of 2023’ chart. Hailing from Northamptonshire, Stephens gained significant online traction with multiple releases, including the track "If We Ever Broke Up," which reached the impressive 13th position on the UK singles chart.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.