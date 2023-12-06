Lewis Capaldi has triumphed over rivals Sam Smith and Central Cee to secure the title of the most-viewed UK artist on TikTok in 2023.

Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi opened up about the mental and physical challenges of fame in the Netflix documentary "Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now." The documentary won the National Television Award in the authored documentary category and also received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film .

The TikTok playlist chart saw some notable contributions, with Central Cee and Dave’s Latin-tinged drill track "Sprinter" claiming the top spot as the song that defined the UK’s musical landscape in 2023. "Collide" by Justine Skye and the Twin version of "Cupid" by South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY secured the second and third positions, emerging as popular choices for TikTok video soundtracks due to their speedy renditions. George Ezra’s "Green Green Grass," presented in a sped-up version, earned the fourth spot, while French singer Jain’s upbeat track "Makeba" rounded out the top five.