Taylor Swift is the 'Person of the Year' for 2023 - TIME Magazine has announced

Taylor Swift has been named 'Person of the Year' for 2023 by Time magazine. It follows the success of her Eras tour over the last 12 months.

The pop icon has dominated headlines across the globe and her stadium tour has been credited with giving an economic boost to the cities it visited. The film version of the tour also broke box office records upon release - and will soon be available at home.

Taylor Swift succeeds Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine who won in 2022, following the invasion of Russia. Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Kamela Harris have also scooped the honour so far this decade.

Time Magazine have released a special edition Taylor Swift Person of the Year issue.

Here's all you need to know:

Why was Taylor Swift named Person of the Year?

Taylor Swift is Time's Person of the Year (Getty)

The prestigious magazine has named Taylor Swift as person of the year for 2023. It caps a momentous 12 months for the star - which has seen her become a billionaire for the first time.

She was recently revealed to be the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023 as well. The film version of her Eras tour also broke records.

Writing about Taylor Swift, TIME magazine said: "This was the year she perfected her craft—not just with her music, but in her position as the master storyteller of the modern era. The world, in turn, watched, clicked, cried, danced, sang along, swooned, caravanned to stadiums and movie theaters, let her work soundtrack their lives."

The magazine also made note of her impact on the economy in the U.S. during her Eras tour earlier in 2023. Ed Tiryakian, a finance professor at Duke University, said: "When the Federal Reserve mentions you as the reason economic growth is up, that’s a big deal."