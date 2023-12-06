(left to right) Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-Pop band Blackpink pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire), awarded to them in recognition of the band's role as COP26 advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021. King Charles III conducted the special Investiture ceremony in the presence of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 22, 2023. (Credit: PA)

One of K-Pop's most talked about contract renewal situations has finally come to an end, and it’s good news for YG Entertainment. After months of speculation, rumours and reports, all the members of BLACKPINK have re-signed with the agency, putting an end to the long-running debate about what’s next for the group.

In a statement published across YG Entertainment’s social media platforms, the agency confirmed the contract renewal: “After a thorough conversation with BLACKPINK, exclusive contracts were signed with the purpose of resuming their group activities, as it was decided based on deep trust."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk also commented on the contract renewal and plans for BLACKPINK to continue their global domination: “We are truly delighted to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. They will continue to do their best to shine brighter across the music market globally as a representative of K-pop and our agency. We will send our unconditional support and faith in their group activities."

BLACKPINK were thought to have been courted by a number of US record labels after their successful headlining slot at this year's Coachella music festival, coupled with not only their numerous Billboard Chart success but also their endorsement deals with a number of luxury fashion brands.

Lisa in particular was earmarked for potential solo success after her performance in the much-maligned HBO series “The Idol,” where the singer was viewed as one of the few highlights from the critically panned 2023 series.