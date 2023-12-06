BLACKPINK: K-Pop group finally renew their contracts with YG Entertainment after months of speculation
After months of speculation, BLACKPINK have finally re-signed with YG Entertainment
One of K-Pop's most talked about contract renewal situations has finally come to an end, and it’s good news for YG Entertainment. After months of speculation, rumours and reports, all the members of BLACKPINK have re-signed with the agency, putting an end to the long-running debate about what’s next for the group.
In a statement published across YG Entertainment’s social media platforms, the agency confirmed the contract renewal: “After a thorough conversation with BLACKPINK, exclusive contracts were signed with the purpose of resuming their group activities, as it was decided based on deep trust."
YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk also commented on the contract renewal and plans for BLACKPINK to continue their global domination: “We are truly delighted to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. They will continue to do their best to shine brighter across the music market globally as a representative of K-pop and our agency. We will send our unconditional support and faith in their group activities."
BLACKPINK were thought to have been courted by a number of US record labels after their successful headlining slot at this year's Coachella music festival, coupled with not only their numerous Billboard Chart success but also their endorsement deals with a number of luxury fashion brands.
Lisa in particular was earmarked for potential solo success after her performance in the much-maligned HBO series “The Idol,” where the singer was viewed as one of the few highlights from the critically panned 2023 series.
The group were also guests at Buckingham Palace in November for a South Korean state dinner featuring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in which the foursome were then bestowed honorary MBE’s for their contribution towards environmental causes
