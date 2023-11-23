Olivia Rodrigo will perform on the Jingle Ball tour. Picture: Getty Images for MTV

The door times for the Jingle Ball tour shows have been announced. Olivia Rodrigo leads the allstar lineup for the arena concerts this festive season.

Fans across the U.S. are in for an early Christmas treat as some of the biggest names in Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and country are set to perform on the tour. Tickets have sold out for many of the dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the pond, Capital FM have confirmed the lineup for the equally as stacked Jingle Bell Ball. Both festive music extravaganzas will take place at major arenas.

Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Jingle Ball tour?

The door times have been announced by the venues in November and December. Fans are advised to expect the following:

Tampla, FL - November 26

The doors will open between 60 and 90 minutes before the show starts, according to the venue's website. It is due to start at 7pm on Sunday, November 26.

Fort Worth, TX - November 28

The Jingle Ball tour show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will start at 7.30pm. Doors will open earlier in the evening.

Los Angeles, CA - December 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timings for the Jingle Ball tour show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, December 1 have not yet been confirmed. But expect similiar to previous dates.

Chicago, IL - December 4

The Jingle Ball tour show at Allstate Arena will start at 7pm, the venue has confirmed. Doors will open earlier in the evening.

Detroit, MI - December 5

Doors are due to open at 6.30pm at the Little Caesars Arena. The venue has said that they show will start at 7.30pm.

New York, NY - December 8

The doors for the show at Madison Square Garden will open at 5.30pm, the venue has announced. Fans can expect the concert to start later in the evening.

Boston, MA - December 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

All doors will open at 5pm in Boston, TD Garden has confirmed. The concert is due to begin at 6pm.

Washington, D.C. - December 11

The doors will open at the Capital One Arena at 6.30pm, it has been confirmed. Fans are advised that the concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

Philadelphia, PA - December 12

Wells Fargo Center has announced that doors will open at 6.30pm for the Jingle Ball tour show. The concert will start at 7.30pm.

Atlanta, GA - December 14

For those heading to the State Farm Arena, the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert is due to start at 7.30pm.