The sound of Jingle Bells are in the air and will ring out throughout the festive season.

Music fans are set to receive an early Christmas present as some of the biggest names in the industry will embark on a US spanning tour in November and December. The annual Jingle Ball tour is back, it has been confirmed.

Olivia Rodrigo is just one of the major acts who have been confirmed for the shows. Ice Spice, who is currently supporting Doja Cat, is also scheduled to appear - alongside Niall Horan.

But what are the dates and what can fans expect? Here's all you need to know:

Who is on the Jingle Ball Tour line-up?

The annual musical Christmas present has confirmed the line-up for 2023. It includes artists from pop music to country and hip hop - meaning there is something for everyone.

The announced acts include the following:

Olivia Rodrigo

Niall Horan

AJR

Sabrina Carpenter

Miguel

Doechii

Flo Rida

(G)I-dle

P1Harmony

Nicki Minaj

Kaliii

Usher

Jelly Roll

Lil Durk

SZA

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

David Kushner

Melanie Martinez

NCT Dream

Big Time Rush

Ice Spice

Paul Russell

LANY

Lawrence

Zara Larsson

Teddy Swims

Kenya Grace

Ludacris

Shaggy

Nicky Jam

AleXa

Olivia Rodrigo is on the bill for Jingle Ball Tour. Picture: Getty Images for MTV

What are the tour dates?

Jingle Ball Tour will come to venues across the United States throughout November and December. It starts in Tampa, FL and comes to an end in Miami on 16 December.

The full dates are as follows:

November 26 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

November 28 - Dickies Arena, Forth Worth, TX

December 1 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

December 4 - Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

December 5 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

December 8 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

December 10 - TD Garden, Boston, MA

December 11 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

December 12 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

December 14 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

December 16 - Amerant Bank Arena, Miami, FL

Can you get tickets for Jingle Ball Tour?

For fans hoping to catch the Jingle Ball Tour this festive season might be wondering if tickets are still available. Ticketmaster is selling passes for dates throughout the tour in November and December.