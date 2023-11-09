Jingle Ball Tour 2023: full line-up including Olivia Rodrigo, dates and venues
The sound of Jingle Bells are in the air and will ring out throughout the festive season.
Music fans are set to receive an early Christmas present as some of the biggest names in the industry will embark on a US spanning tour in November and December. The annual Jingle Ball tour is back, it has been confirmed.
Olivia Rodrigo is just one of the major acts who have been confirmed for the shows. Ice Spice, who is currently supporting Doja Cat, is also scheduled to appear - alongside Niall Horan.
But what are the dates and what can fans expect? Here's all you need to know:
Who is on the Jingle Ball Tour line-up?
The annual musical Christmas present has confirmed the line-up for 2023. It includes artists from pop music to country and hip hop - meaning there is something for everyone.
The announced acts include the following:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Niall Horan
- AJR
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Miguel
- Doechii
- Flo Rida
- (G)I-dle
- P1Harmony
- Nicki Minaj
- Kaliii
- Usher
- Jelly Roll
- Lil Durk
- SZA
- OneRepublic
- Pentatonix
- David Kushner
- Melanie Martinez
- NCT Dream
- Big Time Rush
- Ice Spice
- Paul Russell
- LANY
- Lawrence
- Zara Larsson
- Teddy Swims
- Kenya Grace
- Ludacris
- Shaggy
- Nicky Jam
- AleXa
What are the tour dates?
Jingle Ball Tour will come to venues across the United States throughout November and December. It starts in Tampa, FL and comes to an end in Miami on 16 December.
The full dates are as follows:
- November 26 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- November 28 - Dickies Arena, Forth Worth, TX
- December 1 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA
- December 4 - Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL
- December 5 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
- December 8 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- December 10 - TD Garden, Boston, MA
- December 11 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- December 12 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
- December 14 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
- December 16 - Amerant Bank Arena, Miami, FL
Can you get tickets for Jingle Ball Tour?
For fans hoping to catch the Jingle Ball Tour this festive season might be wondering if tickets are still available. Ticketmaster is selling passes for dates throughout the tour in November and December.
Prices for the first show on the tour in Tampa, FL start at $25 each plus fees for standard admission. Expect similar pricing for dates throughout the tour.