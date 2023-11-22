Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: who is on the lineup for Saturday and Sunday at The O2, London
Take That, Alicia Keys, S Club, Busted and more are on lineup for Jingle Bell Ball
Capital FM have confirmed the lineup for this year's Jingle Bell Ball in London this Christmas. The O2 will once again host the popular event and some huge names are on the bill.
Tickets for the event have sold out, it has been announced. However fans who have missed out could have the opportunity to win passes.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will take place at The O2 on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10. Meanwhile across the pond, the Jingle Ball tour will also sprinkle festive cheer across arenas.
But who is set to perform in London this December? Here's all you need to know:
Who is on the lineup for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball?
Capital FM have confirmed the two separate lineups for the Jingle Bell Ball this year. Music fans will be treated to the likes of Take That, S Club, Busted, Alicia Keys and more.
The lineups for Jingle Bell Ball at The O2, London is as follows:
Saturday, December 9
- Alicia Keys
- Busted
- Tom Grennan
- Tate McRae
- Leigh-Anne
- Becky Hill
- ArrDee
- Jax Jones
- Nathan Dawe
Sunday, December 10
- Take That
- Alicia Keys
- Rita Ora
- RAYE
- S Club
- Rudimental
- Zara Larsson
- Jazzy
- Joel Corry
Can you get tickets for Jingle Bell Ball?
Capital FM has confirmed that tickets have been sold out for both days of the 2023 edition of the Jingle Bell Ball.