Take That, Alicia Keys, S Club, Busted and more are on lineup for Jingle Bell Ball

Capital FM have confirmed the lineup for this year's Jingle Bell Ball in London this Christmas. The O2 will once again host the popular event and some huge names are on the bill.

Tickets for the event have sold out, it has been announced. However fans who have missed out could have the opportunity to win passes.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will take place at The O2 on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10. Meanwhile across the pond, the Jingle Ball tour will also sprinkle festive cheer across arenas.

But who is set to perform in London this December? Here's all you need to know:

Who is on the lineup for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball?

Capital FM have confirmed the two separate lineups for the Jingle Bell Ball this year. Music fans will be treated to the likes of Take That, S Club, Busted, Alicia Keys and more.

The lineups for Jingle Bell Ball at The O2, London is as follows:

Saturday, December 9

Alicia Keys

Busted

Tom Grennan

Tate McRae

Leigh-Anne

Becky Hill

ArrDee

Jax Jones

Nathan Dawe

Sunday, December 10

Take That

Alicia Keys

Rita Ora

RAYE

S Club

Rudimental

Zara Larsson

Jazzy

Joel Corry

Can you get tickets for Jingle Bell Ball?