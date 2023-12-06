Jingle Bell Ball will take place at The O2 in London 9 and 10 December

The door times have been confirmed for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball this weekend. London will host the shows which will feature a cast of major name acts and are sold out for 2023.

Alicia Keys, Take That, Busted and many more artists will perform at The O2 for the early festive treat. It will take place on Saturday, 9 December and Sunday, 10 December - with different lineups for each day.

Capital FM has also confirmed that tickets have sold out for the 2023 edition of the Jingle Bell Ball. However if you have been lucky enough to get your hands on tickets, you might be wondering about the timings.

Here’s all you need to know:

What are the door times at The O2?

The doors for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will open in London at 4.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The timings are the same for both Saturday, 9 December and Sunday, 10 December.

What time do the concerts start?

Despite the doors opening at 4.30pm, the concerts will not actually start until 6pm - Capital FM has confirmed. It gives fans plenty of time to arrive before the festive fun kicks off.

When does Jingle Bell Ball end?

The concerts are due to finish around 10pm each night. Meaning the concerts will run for approximately four hours on both Saturday and Sunday.