Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: can you get tickets, is it sold out and how to win tickets?
Capital FM have issued a ticket update for Jingle Bell Ball 2023
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball promises to be one of the highlights of the festive period. Like Father Christmas climbing down a chimney with a sack, it is packed with treats for music lovers.
If you have been naughty - or nice - this year, you might be wondering if you still have time to get tickets for the extravaganza at The O2 in London. Alicia Keys, Take That and Busted are just a few of the world famous artists scheduled to perform on December 9 and December 10.
Across the pond, the similarly named Jingle Ball tour will also see major music stars grace arena stages in an early Christmas present to fans. It includes the likes of Olivia Rodrigo on the bill.
Can you get tickets for Jingle Bell Ball?
Capital FM has announced that tickets for both concerts at The O2 in London have sold out. Given the stacked line-up announced for December 9 and December 10, it is not a surprise that tickets were quickly stacked up.
Is the Jingle Bell Ball sold out?
Yes, the 2023 edition of the festival is sold out. Tickets for both Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 have been bought up.
Can you win tickets for Jingle Bell Ball?
On its website, Capital FM advises: "Tickets have now sold out, so make sure you're listening to Capital for your chance to win tickets!" The website does not confirm how many tickets will be up for grabs.
