Danny Dyer is going to explore what defines masculinity in a new Channel 4 programme called 'How to be a Man'. Photo by Channel 4.

Renowned ‘Eastenders’ actor Danny Dyer, known for playing Mick Carter, is set to step out of his tough guy persona to discover the definition of modern masculinity in a ground-breaking new two-part documentary series for Channel 4.

In ‘Danny Dyer: How to be a Man’, the 46-year-old actor, who also had noteable roles as Billy the Limpet in ‘Mean Machine’ and as Tommy Johnson in ‘The Football Factory’, will travel the country exploring the evolving landscape of modern masculinity. With traditional gender roles a thing of the past, he asks men around Britain what they think it means to be male in the 21st century.

At a time when masculinity can be labelled as “toxic”, Dyer will try to find out why so many young men seem so easily influenced, and why so many are also struggling with their mental health and relationships with women.

So, what exactly is ‘Danny Dyer: How to be a Man’ about and when can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What exactly is ‘Danny Dyer: How to be a Man’ about?

In the programme, Dyer will meet individuals who believe traditional masculinity is under threat, as well as those advocating for a more progressive and inclusive version of the male identity and manhood.

The series will feature interviews with men, including a politician, psychologists, a mental health expert, a fitness expert, a sex therapist, an influencer, male victims of domestic abuse, and members of the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus to offer a range of voices and perspectives on this complex subject.

Dyer will explore gender stereotypes, male attitudes to mental health, and also explore the changing roles of men in society. He will engage in conversations that challenge perceptions and open up a dialogue on what it means to be a modern man in Britain today.

Dyer said: “As an actor, I've played countless characters, but now I am making a documentary about what the evolving place of men really is. If you were to look on social media, it might seem like people are either completely embracing or rejecting traditional gender roles, without much room for nuance.

“That’s why we wanted to chat to real men that are representative of the UK today, to hear their thoughts on what being a modern man is to them. To me, being a man isn’t about trying to fit a mould, it's about showing a bit of heart and respecting yourself and others so I'm hoping this documentary gets the geezers talking.”

In the first episode, Dyer sets out to find out if there really is a war on men and, if so, if it is linked to the meteoric rise of so-called toxic influencers like Andrew Tate. He meets young, Tiktok-famous, influencer Ed Matthews and chats with teenage boys under intense scrutiny at school.

In Mansfield, he meets politician Ben Bradley, who’s spent a decade fighting for men’s issues. At the country’s first ever dedicated male refuge, Dyer also poses the question of if there’s a bias against male victims of domestic abuse. He also meets a man who’s story points to the tragic consequences of a bias against fathers fighting for custody of their children. In Brighton, when spending time with a celebrated gay male choir, he gets some fresh views on whether masculinity is dead or something worth fighting for.

In episode two, Dyer looks to the future. He meets two leading British scientists to find out if their work on male psychology can help find solutions to the terrible mental health and suicide problems facing men in Britain. He hears that men might need completely different approaches to help them with their mental health, before meeting with a building company doing just that.

The actor also meets with stay-at-home dads, a sex therapist in her dungeon and DJ Woody Cook to find inspiration for the future of masculinity. He ends his journey at a Jungian men’s retreat, where he meets men who are trying to work with and evolve their masculinity, rather than abandon it, in the ongoing search for the future for 21st century man.

How can I watch ‘Danny Dyer: How to be a Man’?

The first episode of ‘Danny Dyer: How to be a Man’ airs on Tuesday (April 16) between 10pm and 11.05pm on Channel 4. The second episode airs on Wednesday (April 17) in the same time slot.