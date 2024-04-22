‘Date My Mate’ with Laura Whitmore has been axed after only one series
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore’s Prime Video show, Date My Mate, has been axed after one series. This comes after another of her shows has been axed, which is the Sunday programme Laura Whitmore’s Sunday Breakfast Show on ITV.
A TV insider told The Sun that “Love Island is a distant memory and she has ceased hosting her weekend show on ITV1, so this is a rather disappointing hat-trick of farewells.
“Laura seems to have tried a variety of projects after leaving the villa, including chat shows and documentaries, but it seems even the familiar territory of a dating show isn’t a safe bet.”
Laura Whitmore’s Prime Video show, Date My Mate, was about single people who had to put their love lives in the hands of their friends using an exclusive dating app.
At the time of its launch, Richard Bond, managing director for Dragonfly Film & TV (who created the show) said “Date Night is an innovative new format that will resonate with the millions of people who have been swiping left and right in the hope of finding love over the past decade.”
In February of this year, it was announced that Laura Whitmore and Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse’s morning programmes were to be axed. A source told The Mirror that “Laura and Oti’s shows not being renewed is in no way a reflection on them-they both impressed with their hosting skills and personalities.”
In 2022, Laura Whitmore announced that she would be leaving Love Island after two years. She said on Instagram “Some news!” She went on to say that “I won’t be hosting th next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.