Paddy McGuinness' ex-wife "putting on a brave face" as former Top Gear star talks about dating other women
Paddy McGuinness's ex-wife is reportedly "deeply hurt" after he spoke to The Sun about dating other people in the future.
Christine and Paddy have been separated for two years, but continue living together in Cheshire, where they are raising their three children. The pair are in the midst of organising their divorce, but have reportedly been "amicable" throughout.
However, a recent interview by Paddy for The Sun appears to have somewhat rocked the boat. In this interview, the Phoenix Nights and Top Gear star talked openly about going on dates in the future, which a source close to Christine, 35, said is "killing her inside".
Paddy said: "I won’t be going on Hinge or Tinder, no, I can’t think of anything worse. It’s not a yearning for me, to date. I waited for 12 months and eventually thought about giving dating a try.
"I’ve had dates over the past two years, one with a celebrity, one with someone not in the public eye. And, as lovely as both were, I knew I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment. I did it more because I was feeling like, maybe that’s what I should be doing."
A source reportedly told OK magazine: "Paddy confirming that he’s been on dates is really hurtful for Christine. They’ve been apart for some time now but since they live under the same roof and are in each other’s lives, she finds it very unnecessary.
"In a way they still act like a couple but without the intimacy, so it’s a confusing time for her. Christine is putting on a brave face but it’s killing her inside."
Paddy and Christine have three children - twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity - all of whom have been diagnosed with autism. For the sake of their family, everyone is continuing to live under one roof during the divorce proceedings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.