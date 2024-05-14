Jeremy Vine "hasn't heard anything" about future of Channel 5 show as rumours circulate that it's been axed
Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine revealed the future of his show is uncertain, with “no immediate plans” to film anymore episodes. The 58-year-old said he “hadn’t heard anything” about a new series being commissioned, leaving fans to speculate that the programme has been axed.
While perhaps being most famous for his eponymous daytime television and radios show, Vine also presents the Channel 5 quiz show Eggheads, having joined the show back in 2008. The show, which sees a team of contestants go head-to-head with a roster of quiz boffins, was first broadcast by the BBC in 2003, with news host Dermot Murnaghan at the helm.
Eggheads has now been absent from our screens since April 2023, and with programmes being axed left, right and centre at the moment, fans fear the future is looking bleak for the quiz show.
In an interview with The Sun, Vine said: “I haven't heard anything about Eggheads for a while now. I think I have done about 1,200 shows - but whether we are doing any more I don't know. We last filmed an episode over a year ago. It may well be we are doing it in 30 years' time, who knows, but no immediate plans for any more.”
While the future of Eggheads is unknown, both Channel 4 and Channel 5 have been undergoing major schedule shake-ups as of late, with many shows being canned. For Channel 5, the tail end of last year saw The Gadget Show axed after 19 years. Meanwhile, Channel 4 has paused filming of 8 Out of 10 Cats, with Steph’s Packed Lunch, SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Big Narstie Show all being canned as part of ongoing budget cuts.
