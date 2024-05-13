How much Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, is worth as Bridgerton season 3 release date approaches

Bridgerton is finally returning to Netflix for season 3 this week, with more dating, drama and dresses to keep us entertained. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton focuses on the love lives of the well-to-do Bridgerton family in Regency-era London. The eight-episode series will be split into two parts, with a release date only days away.

It’s expected Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters of Penelope and Colin will be the main focus this season, as we watch their friendship grow into a full-blown love affair, with the trailer also hinting at a possible love triangle. So, how much did Coughlan get paid for her role?

The exact figure of Coughlan’s salary for her starring role in Bridgerton is not confirmed, but the actor has as estimated net worth of £1.6 million according the The Mirror.

However if what season 1 star Regé-Jean Page turned down to reprise their role is anything to go by, its a lot. According to Hollywood Reporter, Page reportedly declined a huge sum as a guest star on season 2 of Bridgerton. The actor was asked to return for three to five episodes, netting $50,000 for each one, but turned down the opportunity for "a multitude of reasons”.

Bridgerton season three release date

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts, Part One will be dropping on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, 2024 with the first four episodes. Bridgerton season 3 is expected to tell the story of Colin and Penelope, the plot from Netflix reads: “Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her long-time crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters.”

Bridgerton season three Part Two

Part Two featuring the final four episodes in the season will be released on Thursday, June 13. The good news for fans is that the Netflix series has already been renewed for a season 4, so the story is set to continue.

